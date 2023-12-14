Shah Rukh Khan is returning for the third time in a year to storm the box office, and the stage is all set for Dunki. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film marks the first-ever collaboration between Hirani and Shah Rukh. Going by the track record of both the filmmaker and Shah Rukh, this one, too, seems to be a big money spinner. Keep reading to know more!

A fantastic year for Shah Rukh Khan!

After the debacle of Zero in 2018, Shah Rukh took a break of 4 long years and made a comeback that no one ever imagined. In January, he turned Pathaan and shattered all pre-existing records for that time. Not just for himself, but the actor inaugurated the 500 crore club for Bollywood at the Indian box office.

If the blast of Pathaan was not enough, Shah Rukh Khan raised the bar with Jawan by leaving his own historic success, Pathaan, behind by a huge distance. Right from the opening day to the lifetime collection, Jawan shattered all previous records and inaugurated the 600 crore club for Bollywood.

Will Dunki repeat the magic of Pathaan and Jawan?

As mentioned above, both Pathaan and Jawan turned out to be huge box office successes. Despite the heavy budget, both these films managed to earn a profit of over 100%, which is commendable.

For those who don’t know, Pathaan had a cost of 250 crores and did a business of 543.22 crores at the Indian box office. Against the budget, the film raked in returns of 293.22 crores, thus yielding a profit of 117.28%. Speaking about Jawan, it was a more expensive affair, costing 300 crores. It earned 640.42 crores in India and enjoyed returns of 340.42 crores, thus making a profit of 113.47%. To know more, visit the list of profitable films of 2023 here.

Coming to Dunki, the film is one of the least expensive films of Shah Rukh Khan in recent times and carries a budget of just 120 crores, as per Pinkvilla. With this cost, it’s in a comfortable position to be a box office success.

Dunki will need to do a business of 240 crores at the Indian box office to achieve a profit of 100%, which seems to be an easy task if word-of-mouth turns out to be good. So, Shah Rukh Khan has a golden chance of scoring a hat trick of films with over 100% profit in 2023.

