If there’s an actor in Bollywood who rules the world of Franchise films, then it definitely is Akshay Kumar! Right from comedies like Hera Pheri, Housefull, and Welcome to dark comedies like Jolly LLB and social dramas like OMG, you name, the actor has it all. Interestingly, he even has series films like the Khiladi series to his credit. The actor is reportedly preparing for four sequels – Welcome 3, Housefull 5, Hera Pheri 3, and Jolly LLB 3. However, if the mood of the nation is to be believed, then they are not interested in any of these films except one!

Indian audiences, in fact, have chosen the most bizarre films, which they eye as potential franchise films, and clearly, they do not seem to appreciate Khiladi Kumar’s long list of upcoming sequels, threequels, and further installments of his franchise films.

In fact, a survey report by Ormax suggests that audiences have gladly taken the crown from Akki and coronated Shah Rukh Khan for not one, not two, but four potential franchise films!

So Akshay Kumar definitely needs to check on the mood of the nation since his upcoming films Housefull 5, Welcome To The Jungle, and others are nowhere on the list of which franchise films (or potential) people are interested in watching.

While we discuss the list of the top 10 franchise films according to an ORMAX survey, we might also discuss where would the story of these films head in their respective sequels! Let’s go! We are also guiding you on where to watch these films so that you can catch up with them before their sequels or hypothetical potential sequels drop!

3 Idiots

Ormax statistics – 85%

IMDb rating – 8.4

Where To Watch – Amazon Prime Video

Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, this superb tale of friendship starring Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi, is the top-rated film in the franchise section. What does it mean? Well, people are definitely interested in knowing what happened to Phun Suk Wangdoo and Ranchod Das Chanchad. Does Millimeter, who turned to Centimeter, also walk the path paved by Rancho? How does Rancho, Raju, and Farhan’s friendship move ahead after they reunite? And most importantly, where will Chatur land in life further after the revelation that is Rancho aka Phun Suk Wangdoo’s fan? So many questions for a potential sequel!

Chennai Express

Ormax statistics – 71%

IMDb rating – 6.1

Where To Watch – Amazon Prime Video

Imagine not Rohit Shetty’s Singham but Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s Chennai Express is on the list of potential franchises. Everyone is interested to know how Rahul and Meenamma’s lives proceed in the much-hyped – ‘And they live happily ever after’ phase. However, the plot has been tapped for one of the most successful shows on Indian television – Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Story of a Punjabi boy and a Tamil girl getting married and adopting each other’s cultures.

Hera Pheri

Ormax statistics – 70%

IMDb ratings –

Hera Pheri – 8.1

Phir Hera Pheri – 7.2

Where To Watch – Amazon Prime Video

The only franchise Akshay Kumar’s people are interested in is Hera Pheri, and he is a part of Hera Pheri 3, thankfully. Hoping he would maintain the charm and the humor of the first two films!

Jawan

Ormax statistics – 69%

IMDb rating – 7.0

Where To Watch – Netflix

While Shah Rukh Khan as the ‘Baap’ and the ‘Beta’ have created a stir worldwide with the Atlee film, people are interested in the sequel of the film. They probably are still stuck on the end and definitely want closure. Now, we cannot give you what the end was; you might as well love to watch it on Netflix.

Drishyam

Ormax statistics – 69%

IMDb ratings

Drishyam – 8.2

Drishyam 2 – 8.2

Where to Watch: Drishyam is on Jio Cinema, Hotstar & Netflix, and Drishyam 2 is on Netflix!

Two parts of the Ajay Devgn starrer have already gripped the nation. While the dialogues from the first part are now a proper meme, with 2 October being the ‘It’ day to eat Pav Bhaji, the second part of the film, released in 2022, also lived up to the expectation. The open-ending has, however, ensured that the cat-dog chase between Ajay Devgn and Tabu continues!

PS: You need to watch both the films in order.

Uri: The Surgical Strike

Ormax statistics – 65%

IMDb rating – 8.2

Where To Watch – Zee5

65% of people are interested in the afterlife of the War drama, which starred Vicky Kaushal in the lead and turned him into a superstar overnight. This urge for a sequel might be probably due to the half-baked roles of Yami Gautam and Kirti Kulhari! Yes, they definitely deserve spin-offs of their own!

Gadar

Ormax statistics – 64%

IMDb ratings

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha – 7.3

Gadar 2 – 5.2

Where To Watch – Zee5

While Gadar: Ek Prem Katha won the entire nation, Gadar 2 fed on that hysteria and nostalgia. However, after Gadar 2’s 500+ crore success, audiences are interested in Gadar 3 as well. No points for guessing Sunny Deol’s one more trip to Pakistan!

Chak De! India

Ormax statistics – 64%

IMDb rating – 8.1

Where To Watch – Amazon Prime Video

People want a sequel to Shah Rukh Khan’s Chak De! India. Well, it might be interesting to see what new team coach Kabir Khan trains or how the girls are doing in their lives?!

Dhoom

Ormax statistics – 64%

IMDb ratings

Dhoom – 6.6

Dhoom 2 – 6.5

Dhoom 3 – 5.4

Where To Watch – Amazon Prime Video

Yash Raj Films broke the barrier of action films with the Dhoom franchise. Moreover, bringing in a new villain every time was the key to success, from John Abraham to Hrithik Roshan to Aamir Khan. Speculations about Dhoom 4 keep dropping in from time to time! And even fans are clearly waiting for the film!

Pathaan

Ormax statistics – 63%

IMDb rating – 5.2

Where To Watch – Amazon Prime Video

Shah Rukh Khan now might have a franchise film to his credit, thanks to Yash Raj Films’ Spy Universe. After Tiger 3, War 2 is being planned, but it seems like people are only interested in Pathaan 2!

Well, it might be raining sequels if filmmakers are actually interested in delivering what people want to see!

For more, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Dunki Vs Salaar Score Card: 126% Higher Shows Shah Rukh Khan’s Film Than Prabhas’ – Highest Priced Ticket At Rs 2500 To Day 1 Box Office – Who Wins & Who Trails!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News