Once upon a time, there was a golden goose who laid numbers and more numbers at the box office. The goose, who was just one patriotic film away from getting discovered. While Akshay Kumar turned into a hysteria with back-to-back box office success when he discovered his Deshbhakti avatar at the box office, he probably overdid it.

There came a time when no one except Akshay Kumar was working at the box office. While he wasn’t delivering blockbusters of sorts, he cracked a certain code that worked well. He was considered the man with the Midas touch.

But then there also came a time when Akshay Kumar overdid it. While nothing worked for him, as he brought 4 films a year, he faced the worst year in 2022 with major big-budget disasters. This forced him to take a sabbatical and ponder. Sabbatical, not from work, but from releases, for sure!

While the superstar has taken some time to sit and ponder, he has switched gears briefly and gone back to doing what he knows best – action and comedy. He is ready to bring his Khiladi Kumar avatar with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which is releasing on Eid 2024.

Action – Flavor of the season

The action is the flavor of the season. And Akshay Kumar, along with the youngest action star of the country, Tiger Shroff, is ready to bring probably the costliest action film of Hindi Cinema, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Following Shah Rukh Khan’s Steps

While Shah Rukh Khan has paved the way this year with his action biggie Pathaan, others followed the rulebook. After Pathaan, Gadar 2, and Jawan created quite a stir by entering the 500 crore club! Now, Akshay might follow the way paved by SRK with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan for an Eid celebration in 2024.

Five Releases In 2022

Last year, in 2022, Akshay Kumar had five releases, of which only one was an OTT release. The rest of the films were huge disasters, starting with Bachchhan Paandey, followed by Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, and Ram Setu. The films collectively mounted a loss of around 340+ crore. The biggest disaster of them all was Samrat Prithviraj, which was made on a scale of around 200 crore!

No Relief In 2023

Akshay Kumar still has not been relieved in 2023. While OMG 2 worked well at the box office with a profit of around 130%, collecting 150 crore in its lifetime, it clearly was not an Akshay Kumar film. It was led by Pankaj Tripathi. Now, after Mission Raniganj tanked again, collecting only 31 crore in its lifetime, Akshay Kumar has taken a break from the screen, only to return in 2024, Eid.

Action Films Will Continue To Rule?

After action ruling the box office in 2023 with Pathaan’s 543.22 crore, Gadar 2’s 525.50 crore, Jawan’s 640.42 crore, it seems that action will continue to rule in 2024 with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s Fighter.

Akshay Kumar’s Comeback Awaited

Akshay Kumar has taken almost a 6-month sabbatical, probably the longest in a long time, as he will strike a chord in his action avatar with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan on Eid 2024. The film might be his comeback vehicle, which would help him reclaim his lost charm at the box office.

