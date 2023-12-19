Shah Rukh Khan and Prabhas are gearing up for one of the most epic battles in recent times. Dunki Vs Salaar clash is taking epic turns, with one ruling in some territories and the other ruling on other fronts. Prabhas seems to rule the battle overseas despite SRK being the king of overseas.

However, in India, after two 500 crore blockbusters, the Pathaan superstar’s social drama is trending better than Prashanth Neel’s action biggie. Of course, the charm and the comeback hysteria are working for the biggest superstar of the country.

Nevertheless, Prabhas has managed to hold the fort very strongly, trailing some, losing some, and winning in some areas. He has a massive fan following in the Hindi belt, since the Baahubali mania still lurks over the territory, and fans love to see him on screen – the first legit South Indian star to turn into a Pan-India box office superstar.

As Dunki Vs Salaar takes over the trends, here’s a tally of the two films and their respective performances on various fronts. Check out who is trailing behind and who is moving forward at a better pace.

Dunki Vs Salaar Ticket Prices

The ticket prices for both films do not have a stark difference. The costliest tickets for Dunki, as well as Salaar, are priced at Rs 2500 at Jio World Plaze BKC in Mumbai. The rates in Delhi and Bengaluru also lie in the range of Rs 1600 – 2000.

The cheapest ticket price for Dunki is probably Rs 63 in Chennai, whereas Salaar’s ticket in Tamil costs Rs 120.

Dunki Vs Salaar Number Of Shows

Currently, Shah Rukh Khan’s social drama enjoys a staggering 126% higher number of shows than Prabhas’ action biggie. For the first day, Dunki has almost 9500 shows, while Salaar has 4400 shows for the first day. This might be purely because of the ‘one-day’ difference in their releases. Since Dunki arrives a day earlier, it probably is enjoying the number of shows to the maximum potential. This might reduce from day 2. However, the number of shows for the second day and the breakdown between Dunki and Salaar are still not verified yet.

Dunki Vs Salaar Overseas Advance Booking

Coming to the overseas advance booking, Shah Rukh Khan’s film has already registered a $760K opening day from North America, the Middle East, the UK/Ire, Europe, and Aus/NZ. Prabhas is roaring at a whopping $2 Million from these markets! While Dunki can enjoy a great extended weekend, Prabhas already seems set for a roaring start.

Dunki Vs Salaar Advance Booking India

Coming to the advance booking numbers in India, Prabhas currently trails a little off, around 23% behind Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki for their respective opening days. While Dunki has registered a 7+ crore gross, Prabhas is at 6 crore gross at the time of filing this story.

Dunki Vs Salaar Advance Booking Hindi

Interestingly, while Shah Rukh Khan’s film has registered more than 7 crore on the opening day, Salaar’s opening day at the box office for the dubbed Hindi version stands somewhere near 1.1 crore gross collection.

Shah Rukh Khan Vs Prashanth Neel (2018)

SRK and director Prashanth Neel are clashing at the box office for the second time. Earlier in 2018, Neel’s KGF: Chapter 1 (Hindi) clashed with Zero at the box office. While the Aanand L Rai film made SRK take a sabbatical, KGF: Chapter 1 (Hindi) was a hit with 44.09 crore. Zero was a disaster despite collecting 97.50 crore owing to its huge budget!

Shah Rukh Khan & Prabhas At The Box Office (2023)

The year 2023 has been a boon for Shah Rukh Khan at the box office, whereas Prabhas has suffered this year listening to criticism and trolls. Shah Rukh Khan has delivered two 500+ crore blockbusters with Pathaan and Jawan, while Prabhas’s avatar as Lord Ram in Adipurush could collect only 147 crore.

Now, as Shah Rukh Khan and Prabhas are taking it neck and neck with the Dunki Vs Salaar clash, it would be interesting to see the results once the numbers for the films start dropping in.

