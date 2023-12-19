Dunki, led by Shah Rukh Khan, is pacing up as it nears the big release. Directed by Rajkumari Hirani, the film also stars Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, and Boman Irani. With only two days to go, the comedy-drama has witnessed a big jump in its advance bookings at the box office. Scroll below for all the details!

Till yesterday, the SRK starrer had added pre-booking sales of 4.50 crores gross to its kitty. Many might think this is very low compared to the earnings of his 2023 blockbusters, Pathaan and Jawan, during the same duration. But considering the varied genres of the film, a comparison would not be fair as action films tend to attract more footfall.

Dunki Advance Booking Update!

Dunki is slated for release on December 21, 2023. It will be indulged in a massive box office battle with Prabhas’ Salaar, which will be released the following day. While that is one major reason the audience is divided, it looks like Shah Rukh Khan’s loyal fans are sticking to their roots.

As per the latest update flowing in, Dunki has added advance booking collections of 7.45 crores gross, excluding blocked seats (update as of 8 AM). This is an enormous jump of 65.55% from yesterday’s numbers. About 2.53 lakhs+ tickets have already been sold.

Shah Rukh Khan starrer is sure to cross the double-digit mark. It is now to be seen whether Dunki will find its place in the top 5 advance booking sales of 2023. Rajkumar Hirani‘s film would have to challenge Adipurush’s 26.50 crores to end up in the number 5 spot.

Pathaan, with 32.43 crores, is #4, but that looks a far-fetched feat at this point.

Dunki vs Salaar Advance Booking

Prabhas and Prashanth Neel‘s Salaar is giving a tough competition to Dunki. There are three days to go for the release, but the action-thriller has already added pre-booking sales worth 6.05 crores gross (excluding blocked seats). There are possibilities that the film might eventually take over Shah Rukh Khan’s biggie, given the current momentum.

About Dunki

The comedy-drama is based on the illegal immigration technique, Donkey Flights. Shah Rukh Khan will be seen playing the role of Hardy, while Taapsee Pannu plays his leading lady, Manu. Vicky Kaushal is said to be in a special appearance as Sukhi. Boman Irani will also be seen in a pivotal role.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

