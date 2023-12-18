After its third Sunday, Sam Bahadur has crossed the 70 crores mark. The film saw a further increment in collections when compared to Saturday and brought in 4.50 crores more. This was always on the cards as the advance booking was looking good for the film. Especially at multiplexes of the major cities, the film has been doing quite well, and in fact, at certain shows, it was even going houseful. Now that’s quite impressive for a film which is running in its third week and the shows are also in good quantum. Hence, the collections too, came out to be impressive.

The Vicky Kaushal starrer has now reached 73.75 crores and now it’s very close to the 75 crores mark. Even if Sam Bahadur sees a 50% drop when compared to Friday, 1 crore more will come in today. However, indications are that this won’t be the case, and the film will end up holding much better, and at least 1.25 crores will come in with 1.50 crores possible as well. The film now has three more days to keep collecting in upwards of 1 crore, and if that turns out to be the case, 75 crore would be very comfortably achieved, and then a couple of crores more would be added by the time Dunki arrives on Thursday.

In fact, it would be interesting to see how the Meghna Gulzar-directed Sam Bahadur survives the challenge, which is posted by the Shah Rukh Khan film first and then Dunki later since there has been a lot of fighting around the screen split and showcasing. With Animal doing quite well, too, in the third week, the programmers indeed have a challenge up their sleeves.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

