Shah Rukh Khan and Prabhas are all set for a box office battle with Dunki Vs Salaar. While the former will be released on December 21, the latter will arrive in theaters a day later on December 22. Interestingly, the respective advance booking numbers overseas for the opening day offer an interesting trend. Prabhas is definitely aiming for a 100+ crore opening.

The Baahubali actor is ruling the overseas market for sure and seems to be ahead in this clash of the titans. Currently, Prabhas is promising a 100+ crore start. With the numbers of only four markets, he stands at $1.55 Million advance booking.

According to a detailed report by trade analyst Nishit Shaw, Salaar has currently collected $1.13 million from the North American territory. While the beast is beasting already, he has registered $210K from the UK, $75K from the Middle East, and $135K from the Australian region.

While the superstar has collected around $1.55 million from these four territories, he is assuring a 100+ crore worldwide opening for Salaar. This will be the fourth 100+ crore opening for Prabhas.

Prabhas’ 100 Crore Opening Grossers

The superstar has registered his first 100+ crore opening with Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which was a 213 crore opener! The second-highest opening film ever and the highest for Prabhas. His second-highest 100+ crore opener was Adipurush, which collected 140 crore worldwide on Day 1. The third 100-crore opener is Saaho, which collected 126 crore worldwide on the opening day.

Dunki’s Overseas Advance Booking

Coming to Shah Rukh Khan’s Rajkumar Hirani film, which is aiming at a $3 Million opening worldwide, it is slowly and steadily picking up pace. What else would one expect from the King of overseas? Dunki has collected $250K from North American territory. This is followed by the Middle East’s $80K. Next in line comes the UK region, where Dunki has collected $75K in advance booking for the opening day. Australian region has registered a pre-sale of $65K, and Europe is expected to collect $55K for the opening day.

Overall, Dunki has collected $525K from five markets for the opening day already. This pre-sale might be much lower than Salaar, which currently seems to dominate this battle, but considering that Shah Rukh Khan is the King of overseas, tables might turn anytime soon!

Two 100+ Crore Openers for Shah Rukh Khan In 2023

Shah Rukh Khan this year has delivered two 100+ crore grossers, with Jawan’s 126 crore and Pathaan’s 106 crore. It would be interesting to see if Dunki scores a hat-trick for the actor.

