Shah Rukh Khan is all set for the third bombing at the box office this year. After Pathaan and Jawan, he is ready with Dunki. The advance booking for the Rajkumar Hirani film has commenced and has registered a decent 1.4 crore at the box office. However, with only four days left to release, the film needs to run like a beast and jump massively to match the monstrous numbers of his SRK’s other two biggies.

The Jawan superstar has broken all myths and norms about actors overpopulating the screen with more than 1 release, and superstars should take time between appearances. While Rajkumar Hirani’s film will be his third biggie this year, it will also break the action monotony on-screen.

Interestingly, Dunki was all set to clash with Prabhas’ Salaar, but now both the films are releasing a day apart, so the opening numbers remain unfazed and do not kill each other. Shah Rukh Khan’s social drama has been made on a very restricted budget of 85 crore.

Dunki’s Day 1 Advance Booking

Dunki’s advance booking numbers for the opening day are improving on ticket booking websites, with as many as 30K tickets booked in the last 24 hours. Currently, the registered numbers boast of 36K sold tickets for 2859 shows with a gross collection of 1.3 crore.

Dunki Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking Vs Jawan’s Day 1 Pre-Sale

While Shah Rukh Khan still has four more days to go, he has a massive aim to beat Jawan’s day 1 pre-sale at the ticket window. The action extravaganza directed by Atlee registered a gross collection of a whopping 40.75 crore! Almost 31 times more and 3034.62% higher than Dunki’s current recorded number.

Dunki Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking Vs Pathaan’s Day 1 Pre-Sale

While it will take an unimaginable jump to beat Jawan, even Pathaan would be a tough nut to crack for SRK’s third release of the year. Pathaan started with a bang and registered 32.01 crore gross collection in advance for day 1.

The Festival Season Might Help

While Pathaan enjoyed a five-day weekend with a Republic Day release, Jawan was released on Janmashtami. Now, Dunki might not be released on festival day, but it will surely benefit with the Christmas and New Year seasons around.

Word Of Mouth To Be The Winner

While Jawan and Pathaan have opened and lived to a hysteria, Dunki seems sorted on that front. The film will totally depend on word of mouth and will grow, taking leaps and jumps once the audiences watch the Rajkumar Hirani film, which also stars Tapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and others.

