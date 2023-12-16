We have often seen different filmmakers spilling the beans on the projects they wanted to make, but due to unavoidable circumstances, they fell apart. Recently, Vishal Bhardwaj spoke about films that he wanted to make with Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan, but for various reasons, both films didn’t materialize. Not many know before Abhishek Verman got Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor together for 2 States, the Omkara director had planned the same with SRK. Yes, you heard that right!

The filmmaker was planning to adapt Chetan Bhagat’s book of the same name into a film featuring Jawan actor in the lead role. However, it didn’t see the light of the day as SRK looked at it differently. Bhardwaj also opened up about when he and Aamir Khan disagreed on a film, making them part ways, dropping the film before its commencement.

In his latest interview, Vishal Bhardwaj revealed that when he was planning to make 2 States, he was looking for a non-college setting. However, he and SRK mutually parted ways when the latter expressed seeing the film in a different manner. Speaking to Mid-day about his collaboration with SRK, he said, “We had differences over the setting of it. I wanted to set it not in a college but in a bank like ICICI. So, that’s where we were different. Shah Rukh wanted it in a different setting.”

Vishal Bhardwaj, who’s garnering positive reviews and huge praise for his latest work, Khufiya, on Netflix, also opened up about the time when he and Aamir Khan almost came together. Reportedly, both were set to collaborate for ‘Mr Mehta And Mrs Singh’. But things turned upside down when Mr. Perfectionist tried to change the filmmaker’s outlook toward the film.

He said, “Aamir also has a very strong creative view on the films he does. When he agreed to do that film, he may not have thought about it, but when we were close to shoot, he was uncomfortable with a certain way I was seeing the film. He wanted that changed, and I thought that that’s the only way for me to make that film. If that’s not there, then I don’t want to make the film. Again we parted ways, he said we are both so headstrong, we should work on something where either I convince you or you convince me. I don’t know when that day will come.”

Well, we hope that day comes soon and we see the prolific filmmaker collaborating for big projects with superstars.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his 3rd release of 2023, Dunki, while Aamir Khan is yet to make an announcement of his next project after the debacle of Laal Singh Chaddha.

