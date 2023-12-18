Animal will emerge as the third highest grosser of 2023 by the close of this week. While Jawan is unreachable at 644 crores and Pathaan is also some distance away at 543.05 crores, hence set to occupy the Top-2 spots, Animal will be finding itself at the third spot pretty soon. Currently, it’s Gadar 2 sitting there pretty at 525.45 crores. However, soon enough this record would be surpassed by Animal which has reached 514.64 crores already.

This was made possible with yet another very good day as Sunday brought in 14 crores. This would be the last double digit score ever for the film though since from today it would as it is get into single digits and then from this weekend onwards new releases Dunki and Salaar will take over. Even if there was no competition ahead, to get a double digit score in the fourth week is rather improbable and hence Animal should be happy with what it has earned so far.

It’s so heartening to see the manner in which how big has the box office turned out to be in 2023. It’s a case study no less and to think of it, the year could well end with a bang once Dunki and Salaar arrive in their full might. If we end up getting one more 500 Crore Club film then that would indeed be stuff that dreams are made.

As for the Sandeep Reddy Vanga film which is busy finding a place in the record books, it’s an all time mega blockbuster.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

