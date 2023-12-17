Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal is eyeing the 1000 crore box office worldwide and has already crossed the 500 crore club in India. Currently, it is eyeing Jawan’s highest-grossing box office collection of the year 2023, which still seems an impossible number to match with a 640.42 crore collection in its lifetime.

However, the Animal box office is slowly and steadily still breaking records and setting new targets for the upcoming biggies. As the film is performing well overseas and making some new records daily, it has brought laurels to Ranbir Kapoor’s individual box office numbers as well.

As we checked the recent data, we figured out that RK is the only Bollywood actor who has achieved a rare record with Animal’s Box Office. In fact, he achieved this record on the second day of the release itself, but we were too busy to notice!

Ranbir Kapoor’s 100 Crore Hat-Trick

On the second day of Animal, RK collected 131.07 crore at the box office. An opening of 63.80 crore, followed by a huge 67.27 crore on day 2, taking the total to 100+ crore. With this, he achieved one more 100 crore film in his career. In fact, this was a hat trick for Ranbir in the post-pandemic world.

Only Bollywood Actor With 100 Crore Hat-Trick

Post-pandemic, Ranbir Kapoor is the only Bollywood actor who has scored three 100 crore grossers. While he had four releases post-COVID – with Shamshera, Brahmastra, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, and Animal, he secured three 100-crore grossers. He is the only Bollywood actor to so do.

110th 100 Crore Film

Animal, helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, is Bollywood’s 110th 100 crore film. In fact, it is the 12th film this year to enter the 100 crore club. Meanwhile, two films – Fukrey 3 (95.54 crore) and Bholaa (90 crore)- missed the 100 crore club by a small margin.

So, as Ranbir Kapoor celebrates the Box Office achievement, it would be interesting to see if the year 2024 breaks the record of 100 crore grossers with huge films lined up for release.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the 100 crore club of Bollywood films here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Animal Box Office Collection (Overseas): Ranbir Kapoor Ends Shah Rukh Khan’s Reign; Crushes Pathaan’s Millions As The Highest-Grossing Film Ever In Australia & Canada

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News