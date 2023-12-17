Ranbir Kapoor refuses to slow down and not break records, making new ones with Animal Box Office. His pace might have slowed down, but he is still aiming his targets in the right direction. Now, in just 16 days, his gangster drama has created a new record in Australia with a collection of A$4.74 Million.

Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film is now the highest-grossing Indian film ever in Australia. To claim the top spot, RK overtook Shah Rukh Khan’s action biggie, which had ruled this list since the start of the year.

Animal – Highest Indian Grosser In Australia

Sandeep Reddy Vanga‘s gangster drama has made its way to the top spot in Australia, beating Pathaan’s collection of A$4.72 Million. This achievement is celebratory since RK took only 16 days to destroy this record.

Here is the list of the highest-grossing Indian films ever in Australia:

Animal – A$4.74 Million (16 Days) Pathaan – A$4.72 Million Jawan – A$4.68 Million Baahubali 2 – A$4.50 Million RRR – A$3.60 Million KGF Chapter 2 – A$3.45 Million Padmaavat – A$3.16 Million

Highest Indian Grosser In Canada

Ranbir Kapoor‘s Animal is now the highest-grossing film in Canada as well. It destroyed Pathaan’s $6.05 Million to achieve the top spot. Pathaan has been ruling the chart since the beginning of the year, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film destroyed the record by the end of the year, claiming the throne.

Here is the list of the highest-grossing Indian films ever in Canada:

Animal – $6.14 Million Pathaan – $6.05 Million Jawan – $5.28 Million Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani – $3.28 Million Padmaavat – $2.28 Million

Animal Beats Jawan In North America

Ranbir Kapoor has destroyed Shah Rukh Khan‘s fourth highest grosser in the North American territory as the gangster drama collected $13.36 Million in the region. The film eyes Jawan and RRR, which collected $15.23 Million and $15.34 Million respectively.

Here is the list of the highest-grossing Indian films ever in North America:

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion – $22 Million Pathaan – $17.49 Million RRR – $15.34 Million Jawan – $15.23 Million Animal – $13.36 Million (16 Days) Dangal – $12.19 Million Padmaavat – $12.17 Million PK – $10.62 Million Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani – $10.60 Million Baahubali: The Beginning – $8.48 Million

Animal Worldwide Box Office

Currently, Animal stands at a gross collection of 817.36 crore worldwide. The film, helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, had an unimaginable run at the box office in these 16 days. It would be interesting to see how many more days it takes to cross the 1000 crore mark worldwide.

