The countdown has begun, and we can only imagine the pressure on Shah Rukh Khan right now. Dunki will be released on December 21, 2023, and expectations are sky-high. Atlee has previously claimed Rajkumar Hirani‘s movie will break the records of Jawan and Pathaan with its box office collection. Scroll below to know how the film is fairing in terms of its advance booking sales.

As most know, the audience will divide at the ticket windows as SRK’s film is witnessing a big clash with Salaar. South superstar Prabhas has collaborated with KGF fame director Prashanth Neel for an epic action thriller. The buzz is massive, and now it is to be seen which biggie dominates the other at the box office.

Dunki Advance Booking Day 1

After the action films, Pathaan and Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan is arriving at the ticket windows with a light-hearted comedy film. Considering the genre of the film, the pre-booking sales would obviously be lesser than action biggies of the year, including Animal and Tiger 3. But so far, Rajkumar Hirani directorial has been off to a good start.

As per the latest box office update, Dunki has added an advance booking collection of about 4.50 crores gross (excluding blocked seats). This is a massive jump from yesterday’s numbers of 1.3 crores. So far, almost 1.45 lakh+ tickets have been sold all across the nation.

Dunki is moving in the right direction and will go way past the 5 crore mark today. With three more days to go, Shah Rukh Khan starrer will surely spread its magic and add massive bookings to its kitty

About Dunki

Dunki is a comedy-drama based on “Donkey Flights,” an illegal immigration technique. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, the film stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani in pivotal roles.

It is backed by Red Chillies Entertainment and Jio Studios and is slated to hit the theatres this Thursday.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such interesting box office updates.

Must Read: Animal Box Office Collection: Ranbir Kapoor Achieved The Rarest Record On The 2nd Day But We Were Too Busy To Notice – Despite RK Entering The 100 Crore Club With A Monstrous 131.07 Crore!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News