Sam Bahadur has now made a place for itself in good time. With the euphoria around Animal settling down, audiences have been warming up to Sam Bahadur now, and the film is seeing steady footfalls come its way. After bringing in 2.30 crores on Friday, the film showed an excellent jump on Saturday as 4.25 crores* more came in. It was a given that the film would cross the 3 crore mark all over again, and hence that huge extra that it gained on Saturday by, in fact, going past the 4 crore mark makes for a healthy score.

The Vicky Kaushal starrer has now reached 69.25 crores* and the icing on the cake would be for the film to cross the 5 crores mark today. There is good showcasing made available for the film, and that should attract good audience footfall as well. The good part is that there has been no other new release, and hence the word of mouth around Sam Bahadur is spreading in a much stronger way. Had a new film arrived this week, then again, there would have been a distraction for the audience, but now, since they are already aware of the film, they are stepping in.

Meghna Gulzar can rejoice since now the film is set well for a lifetime in the range of 80 crores. Earlier, it seemed like 65-70 crores would be the best-case scenario for the film, but it has quickly built its case for not just the 75 crores milestone but even ahead of it. In fact, had the competition in the coming weeks not been as intense as Dunki and Salaar, then you never know; even 90-100 crores could have been a possibility for Sam Bahadur.

*Estimates. Final collections awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Animal Box Office Collection Day 15: Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Sustains On Friday & Will Hit Double Digits Again Today!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News