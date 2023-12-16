Animal sustained well today as it brought in 8.50 crores more. These are quite good numbers for a film that is in its third week, and there have been a handful of releases in 2023 that have scored as much on their first Friday.

Of course, one expected that the collections would actually increase from Thursday’s numbers and a double-digit score would be scored on Friday. After all, there was zero competition due to a lack of new releases, and hence the stage was wide open for Animal to perform. Yes, it has done well, but then one expected yet another very good day at least, if not excellent. Right now, it’s good.

Last week, Animal had grown huge from Friday to Saturday with a more than 40% jump. This was also the time when word of mouth around the film had spread like wildfire, and hence the weekend audiences grabbed it. By now, though, the target audience has pretty much been, as can be seen from muted growth last Sunday (which was still quite huge, by the way) and then some bits of drops on the weekdays. Still, if today turns out to be huge again, then it would be truly remarkable for the Ranbir Kapoor starrer, which currently stands at 487.64 crores.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan To Become The First Indian Actor To Hit 1500 Crore Milestone In A Single Year?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News