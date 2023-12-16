Sam Bahadur is sustained well at the start of its third week. The film continues to gather good collections, with consistent footfalls on a day-on-day basis. This was evidenced on Friday as well when 2 crore more came in.

These are just the kind of numbers that promise good growth in numbers today and tomorrow. The film is playing on a good number of screens and shows that are just appropriate for the target audience that it’s catering to. It doesn’t have to be all over the place, and in the majority of cities where there is appreciation coming in well, the Vicky Kaushal starrer is collecting well, too.

In fact, it’s good to see good occupancy also being registered on a daily basis for Sam Bahadur, with some of the weekend shows even promising to go houseful.

The Meghna Gulzar-directed film has now reached 66 crore, and today there will be a good jump for sure. In fact, 3 crore mark should be crossed today, and that will take the film really close to the 70 crore mark. This also ensures that the film will now cross 75 crore before Thursday’s release of Dunki, and that indeed means the job well done.

The film is an average success, but then that’s good too, considering the competition it has been facing right from the day of its release.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

