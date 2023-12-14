Bollywood has a new superstar in the making. Well, we are talking about the Animal actress Triptii Dimri. The actress has previously worked in films like Imtiaz Ali’s Laila Majnu, Anushka Sharma-backed Bulbul, and Netflix original Qala alongside Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan. However, it was after the release of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal that the actress got her due recognition. Dimri has now earned the label of ‘National Crush Of India’ and enjoys a massive fan following on and off social media.

For those who haven’t watched Animal yet, the actress has shot some bold scenes with Ranbir Kapoor, and it has not only taken social media by storm but also created havoc in theatres. Owing to the popularity she has gained with the RK-led, she witnessed a massive spike in her social media followers. Reportedly, before the release of the film, she had around 600K followers, but it now took a huge jump to 3.7 million. Earlier, after the release of the film, when we had reported about the same, it was 2.1 million.

Recently, a Reddit user took to the platform to share an old video of Triptii Dimri, which seems to be from her initial days of acting. While one cannot point out differences in her appearance, she excelled in the skit she played 8 years back. The minute-long video sees the actress first ranting about things like fighting, relationship tips, and girls who keep talking about food. Later, it sees her exactly doing the same things in her life.

The clip which has resurfaced on the web, is being widely shared amongst fans across all social media platforms. Reacting to the same, a user wrote, “If you don’t like me at my worst, you don’t deserve me when I’m Bhabhi 2” while another said, “Vipri dialogues produced some best contents. Office HR videos are awesome. I am a fan of her from those days.”

A third user commented, “Lagta hai behen Animal dekh ke aa rahi hai.” The fourth one said, “Massive improvement in acting and grooming now that is progress.”

Another curious user asked, “Why is everyone is many previous post say she got lips done? She seems to have natural plump lips.”

On the work front, Triptii Dimrii has Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam with Vicky Kaushal and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video alongside Rajkumar Rao.

