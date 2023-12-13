Animal refuses to slow down at the ticket windows. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial left us surprised as it surpassed the advance booking collections of Jawan and Pathaan on day 12. And it looks like Ranbir Kapoor’s violent avatar is being loved by viewers as the footfalls continue to shower. Scroll below for the latest box office updates!
The current run is indeed a blessing, given the polarised reactions received upon release. Ranbir Kapoor led film was majorly criticized over its alleged glorification of misogyny and toxic masculinity. But it wasn’t the first time. Sandeep Reddy Vanga had previously witnessed a similar storm with Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani’s Kabir Singh. That romantic drama also turned out to be a massive success at the box office.
Animal Advance Booking Day 13
Mid-week blues is clearly not a term that could be associated with this action film. In fact, it continues to maintain an excellent momentum at the ticket windows. As per the latest update flowing in, Animal has added a total collection of 2.60 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) via advance booking on day 13.
This is barely a drop of 8% from Tuesday’s earnings of 2.85 crores. Animal is neck to neck with Shah Rukh Khan led Pathaan and Jawan. And we’re by now convinced that its lifetime collections would be a huge surprise for Bollywood!
Animal Box Office Collection
So far, Ranbir Kapoor’s film has added total earnings of 448.50 crores at the box office. It is now eyeing Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Hindi), which made a total sum of 511 crores in its lifetime. Given the 10 crores+ mark Animal has been maintaining during the weekdays, that feat shall be achieved by the end of this weekend.
After that, it will be competing for 3rd place on the list of highest-grossing Hindi films of all time. Currently, the throne is conquered by Gadar 2 with lifetime collections of 525.50 crores. Jawan (640.42 crores) and Pathaan (543.22 crores) are the top two.
About Animal
Animal revolves around the journey of a son seeking revenge after he learns about an assassination attempt against his father. The film stars Rashmika Mandanna as Ranbir Kapoor’s love interest. Bobby Deol, Tripti Dimri, and Anil Kapoor are also seen in pivotal roles.
It was released on 1st December 2023 and witnessed a box office clash with Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur.
Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.
