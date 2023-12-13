Animal refuses to slow down at the ticket windows. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial left us surprised as it surpassed the advance booking collections of Jawan and Pathaan on day 12. And it looks like Ranbir Kapoor’s violent avatar is being loved by viewers as the footfalls continue to shower. Scroll below for the latest box office updates!

The current run is indeed a blessing, given the polarised reactions received upon release. Ranbir Kapoor led film was majorly criticized over its alleged glorification of misogyny and toxic masculinity. But it wasn’t the first time. Sandeep Reddy Vanga had previously witnessed a similar storm with Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani’s Kabir Singh. That romantic drama also turned out to be a massive success at the box office.

Animal Advance Booking Day 13

Mid-week blues is clearly not a term that could be associated with this action film. In fact, it continues to maintain an excellent momentum at the ticket windows. As per the latest update flowing in, Animal has added a total collection of 2.60 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) via advance booking on day 13.