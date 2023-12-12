After giving two back-to-back historic hits in the form of Pathaan and Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan is back to storm the box office yet again with Dunki. It’s a bit different affair compared to SRK’s previous two films as they were hardcore commercial entertainers. Still, the craze is similar, as the latest rumors suggest that special early morning shows will be arranged for Khan’s next. Keep reading to know more!

The practice of early morning shows is quite popular in the Southern states, but in the Hindi belt, too, there’s an ever-increasing interest in watching big films in the early morning. Usually, such special shows are attended majorly by fans of a particular star as they are hyped up for the film and are always eager to catch their beloved actor’s film in the first show of the first day.

Jawan and Animal had special shows

Both Jawan and Animal saw an unprecedented craze on the ground level. So, due to the high demand for tickets by fans, early morning shows starting as early as 6 am were scheduled at several locations. As expected, the response was tremendous, and viral videos of special shows helped both films build a huge buzz around themselves.

Dunki to have early morning shows?

Now, as per the latest trade rumors, Dunki might get special early morning shows starting at 6 am. It is learned that exhibitors are receiving requests at several locations for special shows. Considering a clash with Salaar, it seems to be a technically sound decision as it will provide enough shows for both biggies.

The news, however, is yet to be confirmed, and the picture will get clear once the advance booking commences at the Indian box office. One thing is for sure: if early morning shows get arranged, just like Jawan, SRK fans will celebrate Dunki’s release like a festival, thus helping the film escalate the buzz.

More about Dunki

We have been rooting for the collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani for years, and finally, the dream has come true. The countdown is in the last stage, and Dunki is just 9 days away from hitting the big screen.

After two action entertainers, Dunki seems to be a fresh change for Shah Rukh Khan, and if it hits the right chord with the audience, the sky will be the limit for the box office business. Let’s see what happens when the film is released on 21st December.

