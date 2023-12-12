Animal is continuing to score heavily at the box office after a record second weekend. The film is still bringing in double-digit numbers, and that’s excellent considering the fact that it has already entered the 400 Crore Club and a large quantum of audiences have already watched it. However, word of mouth is fantastic for the film, and that means continued footfalls on Monday as well.

The Ranbir Kapoor starrer brought in 14.50 crores more on Monday, and this is again less than a 50% drop when compared to Friday collections that were massive at 24 crores. There is also a spillover of audiences from Sunday since late-night shows didn’t really get the best traction due to the running length of the film. A show starting at 11:30 PM would have meant that after accounting for an interval, working-class patrons would have left for home around 3:30 AM and then resumed office early in the morning. To start the week like this is impractical, and hence that segment of the audience is coming in good force as well on Monday.

Talking about the overall numbers, this Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed family action drama, Animal, has now reached 448.50 crores, and as you read this, the 450 crores milestone has been crossed, and that too in a quick time of a mere 11 days.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

