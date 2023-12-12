The countdown is in the final stage as we’re finally going to witness the madness getting unleashed at the box office with Salaar arriving on 22nd December. Starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film is enjoying huge buzz, but there’s one shocking update coming in. Keep reading to know more!

The upcoming action entertainer marks the first collaboration between director Prashanth Neel and Prabhas. Speaking of Neel, he’s coming fresh from the success of KGF Chapter 2. However, speaking about the Baahubali star, he has delivered two consecutive box office debacles in the form of Radhe Shyam and Adipurush. So, he is under immense pressure to make a solid comeback.

High stakes are involved in Salaar

Without a doubt, Salaar is one of the most awaited Indian films of 2023, and everyone is excited to see how the combination of Neel and Prabhas turns out. There’s genuine interest on the ground level, especially in Telugu states, and that’s why distributors have paid a hefty amount to acquire theatrical rights.

As per the report in Track Tollywood, Hombale Films usually distributes its own films in Telugu states, but this time, it opted to sell the film to distributors, and that too on the basis of NRA (non-recoverable advance). However, distributors are now under pressure.

An underwhelming trailer spoils the game?

The trailer of Salaar was highly anticipated by the audience but when it was dropped online, it met with mixed reactions. Many found the template similar to KGF, and there was nothing really exciting or special. Such an underwhelming reception is affecting distributors.

As of now, buyers are reportedly not showing interest in Salaar by paying huge amounts to distributors, thus putting the latter in a risky position. Now, distributors have their eyes set on the film’s performance in Telugu states.

Salaar needs to put up a solid show

As per Track Tollywood, the breakeven mark of Salaar in the Nizam region is at 65 crores. However, till now, no release other than SS Rajamouli’s films has touched even 50 crore share. The situation is the same in other regions, too.

So, this Prabhas starrer will need to match the standard of SS Rajamouli’s films at the box office in Telugu states to emerge as a successful affair, or else, it might end up causing heavy losses to distributors. Let’s see what happens when the biggie arrives in theatres.

