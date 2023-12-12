Animal, led by Ranbir Kapoor, continues to do wonders at the Indian box office. After a record-breaking start, the film entered the 400 crore mark in flat 10 days, thus becoming the 2nd fastest Bollywood film to do so after Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. In the meantime, it has emerged as the 7th highest net grosser in the history of Indian cinema. Keep reading to know more!

Released on 1st December, the film opened to mixed reviews but struck the right chord with its target audience (18-35 years of age). It has also been a part of hot controversial discussions on social media, making people more curious about this big-screen affair. Eventually, such debates have led to more footfalls and collection.

400 crores and counting!

On the second Sunday, Animal entered the 400 crore count, and the pace won’t slow down anytime soon. After the end of the 10-day theatrical run, the film earned 432 crores, making an entry in the top 10 highest Indian net grossers at the Indian box office.

Animal has surpassed the lifetime collection of Baahubali: The Beginning (418 crores), 2.0 (408 crores), and Dangal (387.39 crores) to get placed at the 7th spot and has pushed Rajinikanth’s Jailer (345 crores) out of the list.

Next target is Gadar 2!

Animal still has time to churn out big numbers at the Indian box office and we’ll see several records getting broken before Dunki arrives on 21st December. The next target on the list is Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2, which earned 525.50 crores. After that, the film aims to surpass Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan (543.22 crores).

Take a look at the top 10 highest Indian net grossers of all time at the Indian box office:

Baahubali: The Conclusion – 1031 crores KGF Chapter 2 – 856 crores RRR – 772 crores Jawan – 640.42 crores Pathaan – 543.22 crores Gadar 2 – 525.50 crores Animal – 432 crores Baahubali: The Beginning- 418 crores 2.0 – 408 crores Dangal – 387.39 crores

Unprecedented success at the worldwide box office

As per the official update, Animal has raked in 717.46 crores gross globally in 10 days. While there is a potential to enter the 1000 crore club, it’ll be interesting to see if Dunki and Salaar cause any major impact on the Ranbir Kapoor starrer.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

