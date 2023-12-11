Animal is a force to be reckoned with at the ticket windows. Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer is Bollywood’s second-fastest film to enter the 400 crore club. It unlocked the milestone within 10 days, only after Jawan (9 days). After a bumper second Sunday, all eyes were on whether Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film could hold its fort. Well, it has, and how? Scroll below for day 11’s early trends at the Indian box office.

In 10 days, this action drama has made total earnings of 432 crores across all languages in India. It is currently the sixth highest-grossing Bollywood film at the Indian box office. The Ranbir Kapoor starrer, with its mammoth collections, has surpassed the earnings of Bollywood biggies, including Dangal, Sanju, and PK, among many others.

Animal’s status on day 11

It’s a freeway at the ticket windows, as there remains little to no competition. Ranbir Kapoor’s film witnessed a box office clash with Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur. But the genres were very different, and this action-drama was the #1 choice of audiences since day 1. Estimates of the second Monday are out, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial continues its rampage mode.

As per the latest trends flowing in, Animal has added another 11-13 crores to its box office collection on day 11. This is really good, considering the massive collections already added during the second weekend. Even big Bollywood movies fail to add such numbers to their kitty by this time. But clearly, the magic of Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga is spread all across!

Animal beats KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi)

After 11 days, the total earnings would now land somewhere in the 443-445 crores range. And with that, the action-drama has surpassed the lifetime earnings of KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi), which made 434.62 crores.

While Animal is all set to hit the 450 crore mark in a day or two, the next target is Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Hindi). SS Rajamouli‘s film is currently in fourth place on the list of highest-grossing Hindi films, with a collection of 511 crores.

Animal lifetime prediction

Trade analysts have predicted Animal will enter the 600 crore club in the lifetime run. In that course, it will surpass the box office collection of Pathaan (543.22 crores) and Gadar 2 (525.50 crores). Number one on the list is Shah Rukh Khan‘s Jawan, with 640.42 crores. Only time will tell if this action drama will land somewhere near that figure.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such interesting box office updates.

Must Read: Animal Box Office Day 10: Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Is 2nd Fastest To Enter 400 Crore Club, Is Below Jawan & Above Pathaan, Gadar 2

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News