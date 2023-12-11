Yet another day, yet another record for Ranbir Kapoor, Sandeep Reddy Vanga and their Animal. The film has now entered the 400 Crore Club and that too in a matter of just 10 days. What makes it special is the fact that the feat has been accomplished in mere 10 days. The film has now not just entered the 400 Crore Club but made such rapid progress that 450 crores too will come much sooner than expected. Currently, the film stands at 432 crores and by tomorrow the film will surpass the 450 crores mark. It could well have crossed the 400 mark in 9 days itself and then being a joint record holder with another all time mega blockbuster of the year, Jawan. However, political and weather conditions in some parts of the country between Tuesday to Thursday meant that there was a loss of a few crores.

Nonetheless, the film has still moved ahead at a really rapid pace since it has taken lesser time than Pathaan to achieve this remarkable feat. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer was the first 400 crores earner of 2023 before it went on to get into the 500 Crore Club. The Siddharth Anand directed film had taken 11 days to enter the 400 Crore Club and now Animal has managed this feat in just 10 days. In fact Gadar 2, another 500 Crore Club entrant, had taken some more time by crossing the 400 crores mark in 12 days, so Animal has a two days lead over that.

Here are the big grossers of 2023 and the number of days that it took them to enter the 400 Crore Club:

Jawan (all languages) – 9 days Animal (all languages) – 10 days Pathaan (all languages) – 11 days Gadar 2 – 12 days

Amongst these films, Gadar 2 is the only one which didn’t arrive in the dubbed version. Rest all had good collections coming from the Telugu and Tamil versions too, and that’s where Animal has scored as well. The next biggie to arrive is Dunki and while it’s a given that it would go past the 300 crores mark with ease, it has to be seen that how many days does it take before walking into that 400 Crore Club, and whether a new record will be scored with the Shah Rukh Khan starrer.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

