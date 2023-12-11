After being in theatres for a week and a half, Sam Bahadur has scored a half-century at the box office. The film managed to score well in the second weekend, and that has helped it push its way past the 50 crore mark. That was the goal that it was having at the start of the weekend since only then a lifetime in excess of 70 crores was possible. Had this not turned out to be the case, then the film may well have ended its progress in the 60s itself, and while that would have been respectable, it wouldn’t have entirely made those associated with it happy.

In fact, even now, Vicky Kaushal and his director Meghna Gulzar, along with producer Ronnie Screwvala, could well have been wondering how the film could have been set well for an entry into the 100 Crore Club. There are merits to the film that warrant a century score for sure, but then it would miss out on that, and a major (and really huge) reason for that is its arrival alongside Animal. One can’t help such things, though, so no one would have known the kind of monster that the Ranbir Kapoor starrer would eventually turn out to be.

What the film needs to do from here is to keep the momentum going. On Sunday, it ended up collecting 7.70 crores more, and that’s a very good rise over 3.60 crores that had come on Thursday as the collections have more than doubled up.

If Sam Bahadur manages a Monday of 2.50 crores, then that would be quite good, though, at the bare minimum, it would be aiming for a score in excess of 2 crores. That would ensure that weekdays push the film well enough to move from its current score of 56.30 crores towards close to the 65 crore mark before the third-weekend kick-starts.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

