The pace of Animal is causing massive destruction at the Indian box office. The content has clicked in a big way with the target audience, and the film has already crossed the mark of 400 crores. As a result, Ranbir Kapoor has seen an increment in Koimoi Star Ranking and is all set to beat Aamir Khan. Keep reading to know more!

What is Koimoi Star Ranking?

For the unversed, in Koimoi’s Star Power Index, aka Star Ranking, actors are allotted points based on their films (Hindi) in the coveted box office clubs like 100 crore club, 200 crore club, and many more. For example, 100 points are given for a film in the 100 crore club, and so on. 50 points each is given for a film in the top 10 overseas grossers.

Ranbir Kapoor gains 150 points

On the second Sunday, Animal entered the 400 crore club at the Indian box office, thus giving Ranbir Kapoor a boost of 100 points. The film also entered the top 10 Bollywood grossers in overseas, thus gaining 50 more points. Earlier, the actor had a total of 1200 points, but with an addition of 150 more points, his tally has moved up to 1350 points. Ranbir is currently placed at the 6th spot and is all set to beat Aamir Khan.

Ranbir to beat Aamir Khan

Aamir currently holds the 5th spot in Star Ranking with 1400 points, but the way Animal is raking in record-breaking numbers, Ranbir Kapoor is all set to surpass the score of Aamir soon. The film will enter the 500-crore club in the next few days, and if that happens, Ranbir will gain 100 more points, taking his tally to 1450 points. To visit the ‘Star Ranking’, click here!

Animal’s unprecedented run

As per early trends, Animal has raked in a staggering 438-440 crores net at the Indian box office in just 10 days. Globally, the film has surpassed the mark of 700 crores gross and is aiming to become a 1000-crore grosser after Dangal, Pathaan, and Jawan.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

