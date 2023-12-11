Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal has done unthinkable at the Indian box office. It’s already the highest net grosser in the history of Indian cinema and is now aiming to surpass some of the biggest blockbusters. After raking in historic numbers during the second weekend, it has maintained a solid hold during the weekdays. Keep reading to know more!

While there is a section of viewers who are criticizing the content on moral grounds, the film has received a big thumbs up from a majority section of its target audience. Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga is being praised for his unapologetic execution, and Ranbir Kapoor is being lauded for delivering the performance of his lifetime. This positivity has clearly been reflected in numbers.

Animal’s status on day 11

Animal exceeded expectations during the second weekend and has crossed 400 crores net collection at the Indian box office. After enjoying such a glorious run, it has maintained a strong momentum on the second Monday, i.e., day 11. It is learned that the film has sold tickets worth 2.95 crores gross in India through advance booking for today (excluding blocked seats).

Stays behind Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan

Animal is competing with the biggest successes of Bollywood, and there has been a comparison with Jawan, which is the highest net grosser in the history of Hindi cinema. While earlier, the Ranbir Kapoor starrer has beaten Shah Rukh Khan’s biggie on several occasions, this time, it is lagging behind.

Jawan had amassed 3.30 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) on its second Monday through advance booking, and Animal has failed to touch or cross this figure.

Journey towards the 600 crore club

With 400 crores getting crossed in just 10 days, the entry in the 500 crore club is definitely on the cards as Animal will once again witness a spike during the third weekend. Not just 500 crores, but the biggie also has a golden chance to enter the 600 crore club, but for that, the run during weekdays will be extremely crucial.

Animal has a span of 10 more days to enjoy a free run at the Indian box office as Shah Rukh Khan‘s Dunki will take over on 21st December.

