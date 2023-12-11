Animal continues to receive earth-shattering responses at the ticket windows despite entering its second week. This is a never-seen-before scenario as the film is witnessing a box office collection that Bollywood biggies fail to garner on their opening days! Ranbir Kapoor starrer has made a swift entry into the 700 crore club globally on day 10. Scroll below for all the exciting details.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga has undoubtedly brought about an unconventional subject. The film landed into a controversial debate for allegedly glorifying misogyny and toxic masculinity. Despite open letters on social media, the action-drama continues to mint money. And well, this is not the first time this is happening. Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh had previously witnessed a similar trend.

Animal at the Worldwide Box Office

But no, there’s been nothing like Animal box office collection! Bollywood has recreated history as Ranbir Kapoor’s film is the first ever to have added 100 crores net in the second weekend at the Indian box office. And it continues to shine bright globally as well.

Animal beats Gadar 2

As per the latest update flowing in, Animal has made estimated earnings of 727 crores gross at the worldwide box office on day 10. This is the smoothest entry one could witness into the coveted 700 crore club. It has also left behind Gadar 2’s 685.19 crores gross and stolen the 8th spot among all-time highest grossers of Bollywood. The film continues to witness footfalls at the ticket windows, and the lifetime numbers are sure to be a surprise, leaving us in anticipation!

Now eyeing on PK’s 831.50 crores

Depending on the run from today, it is to be seen how early or late Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film manages to beat PK. Aamir Khan‘s film made a worldwide collection of 831.50 crores gross and is placed 7th on the list of Bollywood’s highest worldwide grossers of all time. This feat will indeed be achieved in the next few days, and celebrations shall continue!

About Animal

Ranbir Kapoor plays the leading role of Ranvijay “Vijay” Singh in Animal. The film revolves around the character seeking revenge after he learns about an assassination attempt on his father. Anil Kapoor plays the role of his dad, while Rashmika Mandanna plays his love interest.

The action drama also witnesses Bobby Deol and Tripti Dimri in pivotal roles. It was released in theatres worldwide on 1 December 2023. The film witnessed a box office clash with Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur. But conquered the throne since day 1.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

