Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 9: Vicky Kaushal's Film Close To Touch The 50 Crore Mark

After bringing in 3.60 crore on Friday, Sam Bahadur showed good growth on Saturday as 6 crore, came in more. The jump on Saturday has really helped its cause since it has come on a level playing field and can now stay stable enough to go past that 70 crores mark at least.

Had Saturday stayed under the 5 crore mark, then that would have been quite difficult. However, with the base being set and growth as it is expected to come over the weekend due to the core nature of the audiences to which the film is catering, all associated with it can breathe easy.

The Vicky Kaushal starrer has now reached 47.60 crore and is moving closer to the 50 crore mark. It will surpass this milestone today for sure, and then add some more before stepping into the weekdays. The Meghna Gulzar-directed film is catering to the elite here, and as it is, the subject (read, character) is such that one can’t expect a large volume of audiences from today’s generation to be overtly hyped around catching him at the big screen. From that perspective, to even make a film about a Field Marshal from the pre-and-post independence era is courageous.

The biggest beneficiary from the film is Vicky Kaushal since he has shown yet again that he is a dependable actor with a good box office pull. He did that earlier with Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, too, when the film took an opening that was double what was expected.

There was The Great Indian Family, which was hardly promoted or released in a way that would have instilled confidence amongst anyone about its box office prospects. Now Sam Bahadur should actually have done better, but the good news is that he has at least pulled it off.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

