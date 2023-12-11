Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal has taken the box office by storm. The film has been performing consistently like a beast, churning out huge numbers every day. After opening to a monstrous 63.80 crore, Sandeep Reddy Vanga‘s gangster drama has pretty much achieved a unique record each day.

Now, on the tenth day, the film collected a whopping 35 crore, taking the 10-day total to 432.63 crore; it has already promised a greater number for the second Monday! The second weekend has also been phenomenal.

While Animal is trending like Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, the next obvious question being posed is whether the Ranbir Kapoor film will overtake Atlee’s biggie and turn into the highest-grosser of the year. On some days, it seems pretty obvious, and on other days, it is a difficult task to fulfill.

Jawan – The Highest Grosser Of The Year

Shah Rukh Khan‘s Jawan has a lifetime collection of 640.42 crore in India. In Hindi, the film collected 580 crore. Now, on some days, Animal’s box office collection testifies to the fact that it is surely going to beat this number. However, on other days, it seems very difficult to cross this huge number set by Shah Rukh Khan!

Animal Giving The Loudest Roars

When it comes to records and bookings, Animal has been giving the loudest roars. It collected the biggest second Friday number, beating Gadar 2, and continued the streak on the second Saturday as well. The film has been showing an exceptional trend in advance booking numbers, beating Jawan.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Highest Grosser

As Animal now stands as Ranbir Kapoor‘s highest-grosser, it would be interesting to see if he would get his 2nd Highest-Grosser Of The Year after Sanju. The Rajkumar Hirani film in 2018 was the HGOTY with 341.22 crore. The Sanjay Dutt biopic attained a profit of 326.52%.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal Box Office has failed to beat Jawan in 10 days, falling short of almost 10 crore. Meanwhile, check out how did all the four Bollywood biggies of this year – Animal, Jawan, Pathaan, and Gadar 2 performed each day at the box office.

Here’s where all these films stand in a 10-day total battle.



