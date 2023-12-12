Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, is competing with biggies like Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Jawan. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial was released on December 1, 2023, and has been shattering records at the box office since. Scroll below for advance booking updates on day 12.

After a blockbuster second weekend, this action drama held its fort very well at the ticket windows. The advance booking collection almost hit the three crore mark on the second Monday. In fact, it was better than most Bollywood biggies except Jawan, which continued its exceptional run and brought 3.30 crores gross (excluding blocked seats).

Animal Advance Booking Collection on Day 12

The film isn’t slowing down anytime soon. Animal has witnessed a drop of only 10% from yesterday’s collection. As per the latest updates flowing in, it has added 2.85 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) to its box office collection via advance booking on day 12. This is indeed a glorious run for not only Ranbir Kapoor, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and their team but also for Bollywood!

Pathaan vs Jawan vs Animal on second Tuesday

Animal has also left behind the biggest blockbusters of 2023 on its second Tuesday. Jawan had made advance booking earnings of 2.35 crores, while Pathaan garnered 2.40 crores, excluding blocked seats. Is this a hint that this latest action drama will turn out to be Bollywood’s biggest box office affair? Only time will tell!

Animal Box Office Collection

So far, Animal has made total earnings of 432 crores at the Indian box office. As per the early estimates, the movie has managed to stay over the 10 crore mark on the second Monday. Which means it is fact-pacing towards the 450 crore mark.

As far as the worldwide collections are concerned, Ranbir Kapoor’s film has amassed a total sum of 727 crores gross by day 10. It has surpassed the global collections of Gadar 2 (685.19 crores gross).

About Animal

The action drama revolves around a son seeking revenge after he learns about an assassination attempt on his father. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna as the leading pair. Bobby Deol, Tripti Dimri, and Anil Kapoor are also seen in pivotal roles.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal is backed by T-Series, Bhadrakali Pictures, and Cine1 Studios.

