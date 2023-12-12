Sam Bahadur is continuing to find some sort of traction at the box office. Vicky Kaushal‘s film is doing well enough to hang in there at theatres with decent collections in the second week as well. The weekend had in fact started rather well with 3.60 crores coming on Friday and then very good growth on Saturday followed by Sunday consolidation.

This was in fact a pleasant surprise because the levels at which it was playing during the weekdays of Week One had suggested a lesser score. No wonder, the good run is now being extended from the start of the weekdays itself and that can be seen from the fact that Monday has stayed over the 2 crores mark.

That’s good because Friday score was 3.60 crores and to score 2.25 crores on Monday has a good ring to it. The need of the hour was for the film to consistently stay around this mark right till Thursday and one waits to see if that turns out to be the case.

Sam Bahadur is now in a settling down phase, though competition from Animal stays on to be massive. That said, the good news is that at least no other major Hindi film has released this week and then even on the coming Friday it won’t face any new challenge.

This means that the Meghna Gulzar directed film can continue to play on well till next Thursday when Dunki arrives. With an overall score of 58.50 crores, it is marching well towards a lifetime total in excess of 70 crores.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

