2023 was phenomenal for Shah Rukh Khan as he got his throne back in Bollywood. After delivering historic success with Pathaan and Jawan, the superstar shifted his gears for Dunki, and this time, too, the response is heartwarming at the worldwide box office. Apart from the domestic market, the dramedy got good support in overseas. Keep reading to know how much the film earned on its day 1!

Director Rajkumar Hirani enjoys a strong fanbase in the overseas market, all thanks to his brilliant work over the years. And when it comes to Shah Rukh Khan, there’s no need to say anything as the man has been ruling the overseas market for years like no one else. Even his flop films have managed to do superb business there.

Dunki’s day 1 collection at the worldwide box office

The expectations were high, with Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan coming together for the first time. Of course, one can’t always expect a start like Pathaan and Jawan, which were front-loaded and mass entertainers. As per the official update, Dunki has raked in 58 crores gross on the opening day globally, which is really good.

As per trade analyst Nishit Shaw, the film has amassed over 22 crore gross from the overseas market. The biggest contributor is the Middle East, with $925K, and it’s no surprise as Shah Rukh Khan has a crazy following over there. North American box office contributed $859K. Australia and New Zealand contributed $317K.

Dunki did a business of $235K in the UK and Ireland. In Europe, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer earned $225K on opening day. The Asia Pacific region contributed $200K.

Good run to continue

Dunki is showing a good trend at the box office with a healthy jump on Saturday. It will earn bountiful till Christmas, and owing to positive feedback from the audience, the film might enjoy a long theatrical run globally. It won’t be a record-breaker of any sort but has the potential to emerge as a winner at the worldwide box office.

More about Dunki

The film has a backdrop of Donkey Flight and puts light on the dark side of illegal immigration. Apart from SRK, it also stars Taapsee Pannu, Anil Grover, Vikram Kochhar, and Boman Irani in key roles. Vicky Kaushal is also seen in a cameo role.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

