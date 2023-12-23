It’s a 50 for Dunki. In two days, the film has now gone past the 50-crore mark at the box office. The film had brought in 29.20 crore on Thursday, and now on Friday, it has netted 21 crore*, hence resulting in a half-century being scored with the overall collections reading 50.20 crores.

The collections are on the expected lines since on Friday, the dip had to come due to it being a regular working day, and then Salaar was also released alongside. In fact, even though the film was released on Thursday, it was actually a regular Friday movie since there is no holiday surrounding it.

Even Dunki’s genre didn’t warrant those 50+ crore collections day after day. However, given the situation where getting the right screens was a priority, it’s understandable why Shah Rukh Khan chose for a Thursday release.

Nonetheless, it’s showtime now because Salaar has found appreciation as well amongst its target audience and so has Dunki. This means both films would be aiming to find their audiences. When it comes to day-on-day growth, Dunki has an advantage due to its family movie genre, which means all it needs to do now is show some growth today and then get into a bigger territory on Sunday and then Monday (Christmas Day).

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Rajkumar Hirani VS Prashanth Neel At Box Office: Salaar Helmer Carries An Average Of 354 Crores, But The Consistency Of Dunki Director Is Surprising!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News