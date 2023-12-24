It was expected that while Shah Rukh Khan opened the Box office window this year with a banger like Pathaan, he would close it with another desi dhamaka with Rajkumar Hirani’s film. However, the Dunki box office is keeping a steady pace, crossing one milestone at a time.

In three days, the film stands at 157.22 crore gross worldwide, bringing in an average of 50 crore every single day since its release. While it enjoyed an interrupted opening at the box office, it has been sharing the ticket window with Prabhas‘ action biggie – Salaar, since day 2.

However, it seems like Salaar has not impacted Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki box office much since the film has maintained the same pace since day 1. While the film opened at 57.43 crore worldwide, it kept the same pace for day two and was at a total of 103.4 crore on Friday.

Now, with Saturday, day 3, as the film stands at 157 crore, inching close to the 600 crore mark, it is expected that the film might turn the table for Sunday and the day after making the Christmas holiday count.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Hysterical Year

The year 2023 has been hysterical for Shah Rukh Khan at the Box Office with two 500+ crore blockbusters in India and 1000+ crore blockbusters worldwide with Pathaan and Jawan. It was expected that Dunki would be his third blockbuster, roaring 1000 crore at the box office with Dunki.

Hope Stays With Hirani Films

However, the best part of Rajkumar Hirani‘s films is the hope. Word of mouth for his films eventually grows on people, so Dunki is currently waiting for Hirani’s magic to hit the audiences. Moreover, in a year when people have already tasted blood in action and violence, it is not easy to change the mood and flavor of the nation at a go!

Shah Rukh Khan’s Last Christmas Release – Zero

Currently, Dunki is trending more or less along the same lines as Shah Rukh Khan‘s last Christmas release, Zero. Hope the film gears up and charges at the Box Office, taking full advantage of the two-day holiday – Sunday and Monday.

As the Punjab ki kahawat says, Maaro Kootto aur aage badho! Fingers crossed!

