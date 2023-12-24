Dunki knocked it out of the park on the first Sunday. The film opened up to mixed reviews, which kind of worried the fans. Plus, Salaar came with a huge storm the following day. But Shah Rukh Khan-led film has managed to get through the rough waters and is sailing impressively. Scroll below for early estimates on day 4.

So far, Dunki has made a box office collection of 74.93 crores. The film is witnessing a solid run in the Delhi-NCR region, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Mumbai. Due to a clash with Salaar, the shows have been divided, still, the film has got a count of 10,000+ shows across the nation, and that is enough to pull off a rocking number. At some locations, more shows have been added, including late-night shows for today, as tomorrow is a Christmas holiday.

Early estimates of Dunki’s day 4

The advance booking for Sunday was closer to the opening day. This was a major hint that Dunki would achieve the collection closer to the opening day or even go higher. And well, the film didn’t disappoint as the early trends for day 4 suggest the biggest day of its theatrical run.

After solid occupancies during morning and afternoon shows, Dunki grew in the evening shows, and now, it is to be seen to what extent night shows improve. Going by the early trends, the film is aiming for a collection of 30-32 crores on day 4, making it the biggest day for the Shah Rukh Khan starrer by surpassing opening day’s 29.20 crores. The 4-day total stands at 104.93-106.93 crores.

Tomorrow marks a holiday across the nation due to Christmas, which is also playing a huge role in achieving improved footfalls, especially during the evening and night shows.

The litmus test on Tuesday

Tomorrow, the film will enjoy the benefit of the holiday and will be looking to maintain a score like today. The first litmus test will be on Tuesday, and it is to be seen whether Dunki will maintain its momentum throughout the first week or witness a fall in its box office collection. It would be safe to say that the film has survived the Salaar storm, in fact, in the Hindi belt, it has dominated the clash with the Prabhas starrer.

About Dunki

Dunki is a comedy-drama based on ‘Donkey Flights,’ an illegal immigration technique. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, the film stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani in pivotal roles. It is directed by Rajkumar Hirani.

It is backed by Red Chillies Entertainment and Jio Studios and is slated to hit the theatres this Friday.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

