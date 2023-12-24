Prabhas’ box office dominance overseas seems unmatched. Salaar has earned almost 295.70 crore at the worldwide box office in two days. As the film inches close to the 300 crore club, the hysteria around the action biggie is unimaginable. Sunday definitely is promising bigger and better numbers.

While Prabhas’ film, helmed by Prashanth Neel, opened at around 178 crore at the worldwide box office, it is expected that Sunday will bring numbers along the same line or maybe better!

So the actor, on average, is earning 150 crores a day at the worldwide box office! While currently he stands at 295.70 crore gross worldwide, the Baahubali star’s film has surpassed the worldwide lifetime collections of many Bollywood biggies.

With the film’s box office, Prabhas has surpassed Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal, Housefull, Sooryavanshi, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees, Ranbir Kapoor’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Salman Khan‘s Race 3 and many more superstar films at a go.

Salaar Worldwide Box Office: Surpasses Adipurush’s 228.46 Crore

In fact, Prabhas’ film has surpassed the lifetime collections of his own – Adipurush in Hindi. The Ramayana-based epic collected 228.46 crore gross in its lifetime. He has even crossed the collection of OMG 2, which was released this year, and the Hindi collections of Rajinikanth’s 2.0, which collected 275 crore gross at the Hindi Box Office.

Salaar Box Office Target For Sunday

For the third day of the release, Prabhas‘ film is expected to collect 150+ crore gross at the worldwide box office, and the overall total of the film might end up in the range of 420 to 450 crore! Talk about hysteria, anyone?

Eyes Multiple Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan Films

In particular, if Salaar Box Office Day 3 touches even the 420 crore mark worldwide on Sunday, the film will surpass at least 3 Shah Rukh Khan and 3 Salman Khan films each. It will definitely cross 2 Ranbir Kapoor and 2 Akshay Kumar films as well!

Enter The Top 10 With Christmas Box Office!

If all goes well, Salaar will even enter the top 10 highest-grossing Hindi films worldwide with a Christmas box office collection. The actor is being appreciated for his role in Prashanth Neel’s film, which cast the actor in a violent role because of his innocent looks.

Well, who knew he would turn into a beast this soon!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

