Salaar, led by Prabhas, is enjoying a glorious run at the Indian box office. After an earth-shattering start, the need of the hour was to maintain a strong hold over the weekend, and that’s exactly what happened. On day 3, i.e., Sunday, the film scored a collection of over 60 crores, thus crossing the mark of 200 crores. Keep reading to know more!

Salaar’s performance in the first 2 days

Released amid a huge buzz, the film recorded an opening day of 92 crores, thus surpassing Adipurush‘s 89 crores to register the biggest start of 2023 at the Indian box office. The drop of 38% was witnessed on Saturday, and while the dip was noticeable, the collection that came was solid enough. On day 2, the biggie earned 57 crores.

In the first 2 days, Salaar pulled off a total of 149 crores. For Sunday, the bare minimum expectation was to remain steady or to show some jump, but the growth that has been witnessed is really good.

Early estimates of day 3

Salaar started its Sunday with strong occupancies, much better than yesterday, and it kept on showing big jumps till evening shows. Now, as per trade reports, even the night shows are stronger with no dip. As tomorrow is a Christmas holiday, the night occupancies aren’t affected, and the Monday curse isn’t coming into play.

As per early trends flowing in, Salaar is looking to close its day 3 at 61-63 crores, which might slightly go here and there depending upon how the night shows conclude. With this, the film has entered the 200-crore club, and the total collection stands at 210-212 crores net (all languages) at the Indian box office.

The Telugu version is driving the major business, but even the Hindi dubbed version has picked up well today and is performing better than yesterday. As tomorrow is a holiday, it’ll be interesting to see if the film stays above 60 crores, as night occupancies will definitely be impacted.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories. Also, check out verdicts of the films released in 2023 here!

Must Read: Dunki Box Office Collection Day 4 (Early Trends): Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Enters 100 Crore Club By Scoring The Biggest Day Of Its Run!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News