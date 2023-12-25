What a year it has been for Shah Rukh Khan! 2023 started with a bang for Shah Rukh, and now, with Dunki, the actor is looking forward to ending the year on a high note. The film has completed its opening weekend run and is aiming for another solid day. In the meantime, it has entered the 100 crore club, thus marking SRK’s hat-trick of centuries in the post-pandemic era. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, SRK’s latest dramedy opened to mixed reviews but has been consistent in its theatrical run. After a start of 29.20 crores, the film remained steady on the following day and witnessed growth on Saturday and Sunday. As a result, it crossed the 100-crore milestone in the first 4 days.

On Sunday, Dunki scored its biggest day and raked in 30 crores. The 4-day total now stands at 104.93 crores* at the Indian box office. With this, Shah Rukh Khan has unleashed a feat.

Shah Rukh Khan joins Ranbir Kapoor in scoring a hat-trick of 100 crore films!

Ranbir Kapoor became the first Bollywood actor to deliver 3 consecutive 100 crore films at the Indian box office in the post-COVID era. His Brahmastra, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, and Animal helped him achieve this feat. Now, Shah Rukh Khan has joined him and became the second Bollywood actor to do so. Interestingly, with Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki, SRK has unleashed this feat in just one year.

Shah Rukh Khan to unleash a new box office feat?

All eyes are set on Dunki’s performance now, and if the film manages to enter the 200-crore club at the Indian box office, Shah Rukh Khan will become the first Bollywood actor to score a hat-trick of 200 crore films in the post-COVID era. Let’s see if it happens.

Dunki’s successful global run

As per the official update, Dunki did a business of 157.22 crores gross in 3 days at the worldwide box office. While we expected more out of this Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani’s combo, the numbers that have come so far are still good. On Sunday, the film saw the biggest day of its theatrical run, and as per the estimates, it comfortably entered the 200 crore club. Let’s see how it performs today.

