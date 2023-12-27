The Color Purple has welcomed Christmas in a way no one predicted at the box office. It’s not only the best opening on a Christmas day since 2009 but is also the second-best opening ever at the domestic box office in the US. Failing to cross 2009’s Sherlock Holmes (starring Robert Downey Jr) $24.6 million, this Blitz Bazawule’s directorial has beaten every other Christmas release.

Artists like Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, and Colman Domingo star in Blitz Bazawule’s retelling of Steven Spielberg’s 1985 classic The Color Purple. Spielberg’s film was adapted from Alice Walker’s 1982 novel of the same name.

On its opening day, The Color Purple earned an astounding $18.5 million, surpassing 2012’s Les Misérables (starring Hugh Jackman), earning $18.1 million at the US domestic box office.

Below are the top Christmas box office openers at the US Domestic Box Office:

1. Sherlock Holmes (2009) — $24.6 million

2. The Color Purple (2023) — $18.15 million

3. Les Misérables (2012) — $18.1 million

4. Daddy’s Home (2015) — $15.7 million

5. Unbroken (2014) — $15.4 million

6. Into the Woods (2014) — $15.08 million

7. Django Unchained (2012) — $15.01 million

8. Marley and Me (2008) — $14.3 million

Interestingly, if you compare 2023’s The Color Purple’s opening day with the opening weekend of 1985’s film, it’s more than 10x. Remember, we’re comparing 1985’s opening weekend with the opening day of 2023’s film. Steven Spielberg‘s version collected $1.7 million in its opening weekend and earned $94 million during its lifetime at the US domestic box office.

Talking about the films, our in-house reviewer, Mark McPherson, wrote in his The Color Purple movie review, “It is a pleasing musical for how it takes a profound story of historical drama and weaves it with some fitting musical numbers. While the songs are not great, the performances and lavish production design are reason enough to watch and appreciate the energy of it all.”

