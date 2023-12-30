It was a fair second Friday for Dunki as 7 crores* more came in. Though there was a lot of trade talk around the numbers expected to go up from Thursday collections of 8.21 crores, that was never going to be the case, given the trend. The right expectation was that it would primarily be Saturday and Sunday that would see double digits all over again, and that’s what one expects from here.

The film is being a decent earner eventually and if one compares this with one such Shah Rukh Khan film from the past, then that would be his 2015 Christmas release Dilwale. The Rohit Shetty film had netted 148.72 crores in its final run, and accounting for inflation and ticket prices, Dunki is on the same lines. That said, the appreciation for the film is more and then there is no formidable competition like Bajirao Mastani either. This means that eventually, Dunki will turn out to be a relatively bigger success than Dilwale.

200 crores total is there for the film and it will happen at the start of this week itself. With 167.22 crores* under its belt, the film is chugging along on a decent, if not rapid, note. With three big days ahead of it, right from Saturday to Monday holiday of New Year, Dunki will be looking at making the most of it and earning at least 30 crores more before stepping into the regular weekdays.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan’s Blockbuster Box Office Move To Save Dunki! Was It Ready To Release Before Jawan? Decoding Why Shah Is Called The Smartest Indian Actor!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News