Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki has finally crossed the 150 crore mark at the box office. Now, the film will aim for 200 crore in the remaining four days of the year 2023. The film, which was released on December 21, has turned out to be the best Christmas release for SRK.

In the last 12 years, the Jawan actor has had three Christmas releases – Don 2 in 2011, Dilwale in 2015, Zero in 2018, and finally, Rajkumar Hirani’s social drama in 2023. But does the film that turned out to be the best Christmas release call for a celebration?

Despite Dunki being Shah Rukh Khan’s best Christmas release, we doubt that it qualifies as a victory. However, the film can settle for a consolation prize since the other two films any which way were not appreciated by the audiences much.

The Weakest Christmas Release

Shah Rukh Khan‘s Weakest Christmas Release was his last release before his comeback this year – Zero. The Aanand L Rai film, which starred SRK as a dwarf, could not appeal to and cater to audiences well. The film had a lifetime collection of 89 crore and is the weakest Christmas release for SRK in the last decade.

The 100 Crore Weekend

Dunki registered a 100+ crore weekend, which was a 4-day total. This was better than his past two Christmas releases, Zero and Dilwale. While Dilwale collected 65.09 crore in its first weekend, Zero collected only 59.07 crore.

The Deja Vu With Zero & Dilwale!

Interestingly, while Dunki clashed at the box office with Prabhas starrer Salaar, his last two Christmas releases – Zero and Dilwale, also clashed at the box office. Zero clashed at the box office with Yash’s KGF: Chapter 1, which was a surprise at the Hindi Box Office. Meanwhile, Dilwale clashed with Bajirao Mastani at the Box Office.

The Last Releases Of The Year

Dunki is the last release of the year 2023. Similarly, Dilwale, despite being released on December 18, 2015, was the last film of the year 2015, clashing with Bajirao Mastani. Still, the Rohit Shetty film collected 148 crore in its lifetime.

Here is the day-wise collection of the 7-day total of Dunki Vs Zero Vs Dilwale:

Day 1- 29.20 crore Vs 20.14 crore Vs 21 crore

Vs Vs Day 2- 20.12 crore Vs 18.22 crore Vs 20.09 crore

Vs Vs Day 3- 25.61 crore Vs 20.71 crore Vs 24 crore

Vs Vs Day 4- 30.70 crore Vs 10 crore Vs 10.09 crore

Vs Vs Day 5- 24.32 crore Vs 12.75 crore Vs 9.42 crore

Vs Vs Day 6- 11.56 crore Vs 4.07 crore Vs 8.79 crore

Vs Vs Day 7- 10.50 crore Vs 3.11 crore Vs 9.26 crore

Vs Vs Total- 152.01 crore Vs 89 crore Vs 102.65 crore

