Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki is officially closing the year for Bollywood and will probably touch the 200 crore mark with three days remaining to hit the theaters before the year 2023 ends. The film performed unexpectedly low as it was assumed to be a banger coming from the powerful duo of Rajkumar Hirani and SRK. However, nothing of the sort happened.

As the social drama is crawling towards the next leg, it has already surpassed the 150 crore mark at the box office. The film aims to hit 200 crore mark as the year 2023 closes. However, it would be a tough number to achieve since it would mean earning 50 crores in 4 days with all the New Year festivities.

But Dunki might be the go-to film for the families who generally aim for theater outings at the end of the year. So the chances of hitting the 200 crore club might not be impossible. However, the film stays far aloof from the highest-grossing last films of the year. Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and Akshay Kumar have previously closed the year with the last film of the year and have scored well.

The Last Film Of The Year (LFOTY)

Since 2011, Shah Rukh Khan has closed the year only three times, whereas Ranveer Singh has closed the year for Bollywood four times since 2011, Salman Khan has done the same twice, Aamir Khan has done it twice, and Akshay Kumar has closed the year just once!

Shah Rukh Khan’s Previous Films

Previously, Shah Rukh Khan closed the year in 2015 with Rohit Shetty‘s Dilwale and in 2011 with Farhan Akhtar’s Don 2. Dunki has crossed the lifetime collections of both of these films.

Highest-Grossing Last Film Of The Year

The highest-grossing last film of the year was Aamir Khan’s Dangal, which finished at 387.39 crore in India, almost 152% higher than Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki. However, after Dangal, there has been a dry run at the box office except for Ranveer Singh‘s Simmba in 2018.

Lowest-Grossing Last Film Of The Year

The worst collection for the last film of the year came with Ranveer Singh’s Cirkus, which was directed by Rohit Shetty. The film was a disaster of sorts and collected only 20.85 crore at the box office.

Where Will Dunki Stand?

With four more days remaining, it would be interesting to see where Shah Rukh Khan stands with the last released film of the year. Will Dunki be able to cross the 200 crore mark, which would mean a consistent 13+ crore every single day till December 31?

Here is the list of all the last films of the year and their box office collections from 2011 to 2022.

