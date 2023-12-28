After seeing a drop of around 40% on Tuesday, Dunki held well on Wednesday as numbers fell by less than 10%. While Tuesday collections stood at 11.56 crores, Wednesday was 10.50 crores, which is good as this means that double digit numbers have been maintained right till the close of first week.

The film was released on Thursday so technically, Wednesday was the last day of the week for it. Of course you do expect much higher numbers from a Shah Rukh Khan starrer, especially if one looks at the way his (and other major) films have done this year.

However, now it’s all about maintaining at decent levels at least so that 200 crores mark can be crossed comfortably. This Wednesday hold has resulted in 152.01 crores been collected and now ensured that the film will enter the 200 Crore Club soon and if the hold turns out to be very good in the second weekend then it could well happen by Sunday itself.

The Rajkumar Hirani directed film will eventually emerged as a decent earner, though as such it should have stepped into the 300 Crore Club at least even after considering the genre.

The good part is that the budget of the film is quite controlled and is not even half of say, Pathaan or Jawan. Moreover, with Shah Rukh Khan himself been the producer of the film, his own fee doesn’t come into consideration which makes it a win-win situation for all.

