The magic of Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki is spreading like wildfire across the globe, and now it’s topping the box office charts in the UK. Ironically, Shah’s Hardy somehow wants to escape from London to return to India & now his film is beating Hollywood’s biggies like Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Wonka in the same country.

By the time you read this, the film would’ve already entered the 300-crore club at the worldwide box office. Before Wednesday’s update, the film’s grand total stood at 283.13 crores. For the unversed, the film is budgeted at 120 crores, which means the film is cruising towards the profitable zone.

On 25th December, Dunki overtook Jason Momoa’s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom & Timothee Chalamet’s Wonka at the UK box office to be the #1 film. This scenario is a rarity for a Bollywood film to beat such festive biggies & that too on the occasion of Christmas.

As per the numbers floating on the internet, Dunki earned £35K on Christmas day, beating Wonka‘s £33K & Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom‘s £21K. This is a huge feat for Shah Rukh Khan as he continues to prove why he is called the ‘king of overseas.’

While praising Hirani’s art, our in-house reviewer Shalmesh More wrote in his Dunki movie review, “I’m a huge fan of Rajkumar Hirani’s films. While he has always been a phenomenal filmmaker, his writing also amazes me. If you observe closely, the stories of Hirani’s films are very simple. It’s the characters and the screenplay that take films to the next level. Characters with a back story, situational humor, and a perfectly placed emotional quotient have always been strengths of his films.”

