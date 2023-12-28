Who is Orry? What does he do? How much he earns? Well, all these questions are so 2023! As we move to a new year, Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, did a pretty ‘gossipy’ ask me anything session on Reddit. Though he played safe with the majority of the answers, there were a few interesting ones here and there, like “Are people cautious around Salman Khan?” or his wild description of Shah Rukh Khan.

Orry turned into a social media sensation after being spotted at every lavish Bollywood party, getting clicked with the who’s who of the industry. His signature hand-resting pose in his pictures with the celebs became the talk of the town.

His appearance on Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 17 made people talk about him charging 20-30 lakhs for a selfie. Of course, it was exaggerated, but Orry knows how to stay in the news, and that’s why he chose to do this Ask Me Anything session on Reddit.

A user asked him, “From the outside, Salman Khan looks like the most feared person in the industry. Is it true?? Are people cautious around him?” To which he simply replied, “Sorta idk.” This has been a question many would want to ask a Bollywood insider because Bhai’s aura around people has been a topic of discussion.

Describing his experience with Shah Rukh Khan, Orry said, “SRK is like a hot knife, and we humans are mere pieces of cold butter. He can melt us right through.” He knows how to phrase a sentence to make it go viral on social media very well. That’s also the reason why he has always nailed his caption game.

While talking about whether Suhana Khan & others are aware of the horrendous reception of The Archies in the real world, he said, “I cannot speak on Suhana’s behalf, But no one in Bollywood is dumb or in a ‘bubble.’ Trust me, they’re all very, very smart people highly in touch with reality. You cannot be so famous and successful if you are not.”

Everything was too safe to be controversial, and it indeed was an intelligent decision by Orry. With this, he got to stay in the news for a while without really putting any harm to any of his relationships with the celebs.

