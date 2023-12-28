Ranbir Kapoor, currently basking in the success of his latest release, Animal, has landed in hot waters due to a viral video. An FIR has been lodged against the actor for hurting the religious sentiments of a man named Sanjay Tiwari. Scroll below to know.

Ranbir is one of the most celebrated actors in the Indian film industry and has done many notable films over the years. He started his movie journey with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya in 2007. The film clashed with Deepika Padukone‘s debut movie Om Shanti Om at the box office and failed to impress the audiences. But after that, RK gradually won hearts with versatile acting, and some of his most remarkable works include Wake Up Sid!, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewana, Sanju, Tamasha, Rockstar, and more.

Recently, a video of Ranbir Kapoor went viral, where he could be seen spending time with his family, including Alia Bhatt. According to India Today’s report, they were at the annual Christmas lunch at Kunal Kapoor’s house. In the viral video, Kunal could be seen sitting in front of the cake, and Zahan Kapoor poured wine over it while Ranbir lit it and said ‘Jai Mata Di,’ sparking the controversy.

The FIR filed by Sanjay Tiwari via advocate Ashish Rai and Pankaj Mishra at the Ghatkopar police station alleged that Ranbir Kapoor and his family had hurt the religious feelings and insulted the Sanatan Dharm.

The complaint read, “In Hinduism, the fire god is invoked before invoking other deities, but Ranbir Kapoor and his family members deliberately used intoxicants while celebrating the festival of another religion and chanted Jai Mata Di.” Ranbir has been booked under sections 295 A, 298, 500, and 34. There have been no complaints against the Kapoors.

Check out the viral video shared on X by Alia’s Nation here:

On the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film was released in the theatres on 1st December. It has reportedly collected over 500 crore at the box office and is expected to surpass Gadar 2’s lifetime collections.

