Animal actress Triptii Dimri is ruling everyone’s hearts, and how! Post her stunning performance and bold scenes in Ranbir Kapoor-led; the actress has been the talk of the town for various reasons. Recently, media reports were abuzz that the actress has been finalized to play Kartik Aaryan’s leading lady in Aashiqui 3. However, it looks like all these reports were mere rumors, as there’s no truth to it. Before Triptii, names of other actresses like Sara Ali Khan and Tara Sutaria have also emerged but quickly died down.

Now, the reports of Dimri being a part of Aashiqui 3 have also been rubbished by the filmmaker Mukesh Bhatt. Reacting to the same, he debunked the news and confirmed that no actress has been finalized opposite Kartik.

In a recent statement, Mukesh Bhatt slammed the rumors and said that the only person who has been confirmed for Aashiqui 3 is Kartik Aaryan and nobody else. He further stated that no one will be finalized until the script and music are ready. He further revealed that he hasn’t met Triptii Dimri. Scroll down to know what he has to say.

ETimes quotes Mukesh Bhatt saying, “Rubbish! This is absolutely false. I have made it very clear that we are not casting until the script and the music are ready. But everyone wants to cash in on my popular Aashiqui franchise. This is unacceptable. I haven’t even met this lady.” “The only name that has been finalized is Kartik Aaryan. Kartik and the music are the stars of Aashiqui 3. The rest will happen after we get the music in place, not before,” he further added.

Aashiqui is a hit franchise. Its first installment – made in 1990 – stars Rahul Roy and Anu Agarwal. Later Aashiqui 2 was headlined by Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor, while it was helmed by Mohit Suri. Continuing the legacy, Aashiqui 3 will be helmed by Anurag Basu.

Meanwhile, Triptii Dimri, who rose to fame with Animal, is riding high on the success of her latest film. She now has Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam opposite Vicky Kaushal and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video with Rajkummar Rao in the pipeline.

Let’s wait and watch who will be finalized to play Kartik Aaryan’s leading lady in Aashiqui 3.

