Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt turned Santa this year as they introduced us to their little munchkin, Raha Kapoor, this Christmas. The pictures broke the internet, and netizens feel she is a born star. Her blue eyes have reminded fans of Rishi Kapoor and Raj Kapoor while many feel she resembles Kareena Kapoor Khan. Scroll below to know all that netizens are talking about!

As most know, Alia and Ranbir began dating on the sets of Brahmastra (2018). They married in an intimate ceremony on the balcony of his Mumbai residence in April 2022. The IT couple of Bollywood welcomed their first daughter, Raha, in November that year.

Alia & Ranbir introduce Raha Kapoor

Yesterday, Kapoor Khandaan reunited for their annual Christmas lunch. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Aadar Jain, Agastya Nanda, Navya Naveli Nanda, and Babita Kapoor, amongst others, were a part of the celebrations. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor arrived at the venue with their little munchkin.

To everyone’s surprise, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt came out of the car and brought their daughter Raha Kapoor for the paparazzi spotting. She was dressed in a white and pink frock with red shoes, and her look was completed with tiny ponytails.

Raha’s eyes remind fans of the late Rishi Kapoor and Raj Kapoor

Fans couldn’t help but notice Ranbir Kapoor’s affection for his baby girl. He held her in his arms and looked head over heels in love with his little munchkin.

Raha Kapoor’s blue eyes left fans in awe and reminded them of the late Rishi Kapoor and Raj Kapoor. Some others praised her ‘Kapoor genes’ and mentioned how she also resembles Kareena Kapoor and her sister Karisma Kapoor.

A user wrote, “She looks like Kareena Kapoor”

Another commented, “She looks exactly like Rishi Kapoor”

A user joked, “Inke bache customisation pe bante hai

Look at those eyes”

An eagle-eyed fan pointed out, “Nose is of ranbir kapoor, eyes are of karishma kapoor, Face shape is of alia bhatt, Lil bit Like kareena kapoor”

“Facing the camera is in her genes 😍😍😍look at the confidence…another star born,” wrote a fan.

Another commented, “She Looks like Kareena, Raj Kapoor, Ranbir and Alia”

Take a look at Raha Kapoor below:

Alia Bhatt looks stunning at the annual Christmas party

Clearly, Alia Bhatt has shed all the pregnancy weight and is back to her healthy self. She looked super chic in a one-shoulder black and red floral dress at the Christmas lunch.

On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor donned a casual look. He wore a black T-shirt and matching denim. The Animal actor completed his look with a grey velvet jacket.

If you haven’t already caught a glimpse of Kapoor Christmas lunch, here’s a treat for you:

How do you think Raha Kapoor resembles the most?

