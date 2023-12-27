A couple of days back, rumors of Arbaaz Khan finding love again surfaced online, and within a few hours, reports of him tying the knot once again made headlines. For the unversed, on Dec 24, the actor tied the knot with makeup artist Sshura Khan in the presence of his family and close friends. Later, he confirmed the same and introduced Mrs. Khan to the world with the wedding photos he shared on social media. Now, his father and veteran filmmaker Salim Khan has reacted to the same.

For the unversed, this is Arbaaz’s second wedding. Earlier, he was married to Malaika Arora, with whom he shares a son, Arhaan Khan. After 19 years of marriage, they parted ways. The ex-couple has been cordial to each other and often come together to spend some quality time with Arhaan. Now, here’s what his father has to say about the same.

In a recent interview, Salim Khan opened up about Arbaaz Khan’s second wedding with Sshura Khan and revealed that there was no discussion about this event as there wasn’t any need. He further stated that when he informed them, all of them were happy, adding that one shouldn’t interfere in anyone’s life as it causes problems. He also said that it is not a crime.

Speaking to News18, Salim Khan said, “They decided to get married. Mere hisaab se, ye koi gunaah nahi hai (according to me, it is not a crime). I am happy for him and I have given my blessings to the bride and the groom,” adding, “I don’t think there was any need for a discussion. He is young, educated, and mature and can make his own decisions. There is no need for my permission. If he is happy then nothing else matters. He just mentioned that he was going to get married and I said that’s fine. I also feel that it’s better not to interfere in anyone’s life as it causes problems.”

Announcing his new beginnings, Arbaaz Khan shared an adorable photo from his wedding with Sshuru Khan and wrote alongside, “In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on! Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day!”

A few weeks before his wedding, Arbaaz Khan was in the news for his breakup with his girlfriend, Giorgia Andriani. In an interview later, Giorgia opened up about the same and said there were differences between the two.

